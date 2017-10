MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil firm Gazprom Neft supports the global oil output cut deal as it has helped to bring stability to oil markets, company CEO Alexander Dyukov told a conference in Moscow on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Alexander Dyukov, head of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He added that Gazprom Neft’s 2017 oil production would be lower than in 2016.