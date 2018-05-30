FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 2:53 PM / in 2 hours

Gazprom says to make bulk of gas discount deal payments to Turkey soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom will make the bulk of payments to Turkey as part of a gas discount deal in the near future, a company official said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey and Russia had reached a retroactive agreement for a 10.25 percent discount on the natural gas Ankara buys from Moscow, which will also pay $1 billion as part of the deal.

The Gazprom official said a smaller part of the payments will be made in the form of a price discount.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Balmforth

