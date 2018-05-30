Gazprom says to make bulk of gas discount deal payments to Turkey soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom will make the bulk of payments to Turkey as part of a gas discount deal in the near future, a company official said on Wednesday.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey and Russia had reached a retroactive agreement for a 10.25 percent discount on the natural gas Ankara buys from Moscow, which will also pay $1 billion as part of the deal.
The Gazprom official said a smaller part of the payments will be made in the form of a price discount.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Balmforth