Gazprom says to make bulk of gas discount deal payments to Turkey soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom will make the bulk of payments to Turkey as part of a gas discount deal in the near future, a company official said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey and Russia had reached a retroactive agreement for a 10.25 percent discount on the natural gas Ankara buys from Moscow, which will also pay $1 billion as part of the deal.

The Gazprom official said a smaller part of the payments will be made in the form of a price discount.