MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gross domestic product grew 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, the Russian Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also said it had revised its estimate for economic growth in January to 1.9 percent from the 2.0 percent reported earlier.