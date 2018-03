MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gross domestic product increased by 2 percent year-on-year in January, the Russian Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, up from 1.4 percent growth in December.

Inflation is seen staying below a central bank target of 4 percent throughout 2018 in absence of significant bad weather, the ministry said, and could fall below 2 percent in June.