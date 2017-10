MOSCOW (Reuters) - Growth in Russia’s gross domestic product exceeded 2 percent in the third quarter of this year, according to an early estimate, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Saturday, according to RIA news agency.

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin speaks during an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia September 19, 2017. Picture taken September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor