MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday and discussed the situation around Syria and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Kremlin said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin to the opening day of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool

Putin told Merkel that U.S.-led air strikes in Syria had violated international law and harmed the peace process, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call posted on its website.