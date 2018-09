MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone on Wednesday about the deal reached between Turkey and Russia on the rebel-held Syrian region of Idlib, the Kremlin said.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin give statements ahead of a meeting at the German government guest house Meseberg Palace in Gransee, Germany August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The two leaders also discussed Ukraine and global financial markets during the call, which was initiated by Germany, the Kremlin said in a readout.