Lavrov cancels trip to Berlin for talks on Tuesday: Russian ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov cancelled a planned trip to Berlin for talks on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, citing a change in his German counterpart’s schedule.

The move comes amid tensions over the suspected poisoning by a Novichok nerve agent of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is being treated in a hospital in Berlin. Russia has said it has not yet seen evidence of his poisoning.