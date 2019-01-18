German minister: Kerch Strait is now open for shipping

MOSCOW (Reuters) - It is widely acknowledged that ships can pass through the Kerch Strait - a body of water shared between Russia and Ukraine - is now free, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.
“The Kerch Strait is currently free - that’s what everyone involved says,” Maas said during a visit to Moscow.
Ukraine imposed martial law in November, citing the threat of a full-scale invasion after Russia captured three of its vessels in the Kerch Strait.
Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin