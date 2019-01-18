World News
January 18, 2019 / 11:54 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German minister: Kerch Strait is now open for shipping

1 Min Read

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (R) attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 18, 2019. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - It is widely acknowledged that ships can pass through the Kerch Strait - a body of water shared between Russia and Ukraine - is now free, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

“The Kerch Strait is currently free - that’s what everyone involved says,” Maas said during a visit to Moscow.

Ukraine imposed martial law in November, citing the threat of a full-scale invasion after Russia captured three of its vessels in the Kerch Strait.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below