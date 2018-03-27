Germany fully approves Russia-built Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Germany has approved the construction and operation of the Russia-built Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, its operator and the German maritime authority said on Tuesday.

The Nord Stream 2 operator said it expected that other four countries along the route of the undersea gas pipeline – Russia, Finland, Sweden and Denmark – will issue permits in the coming months.

The “scheduled construction works are to be implemented in 2018 as planned” it added.

Germany’s maritime authority BSH said in a statement on Tuesday that it had approved the building of the 31-kilometre section that runs through its waters since it posed no danger to shipping or the environment.”