Opal gas pipeline operator says no order yet to change Gazprom's gas volumes: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Opal gas pipeline, which links the undersea Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, has not received any order to change gas volumes from Russia’s Gazprom despite a court ruling, RIA news agency cited the Opal operator as saying on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Europe’s top court overruled the European Union’s decision to let Russia’s Gazprom ship more gas via the Opal gas pipeline.

The operator also said talks with German regulators were underway, RIA reported.