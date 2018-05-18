Putin, Merkel discuss U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had discussed the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal at talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Sochi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a joint news conference following their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The deal between Iran and six world powers lifted most international sanctions in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program, under strict surveillance by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

European powers this week vowed to shore up the deal after U.S. President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal.