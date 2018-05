SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the Nordstream 2 pipeline project had nothing to do with politics and that he considered it exclusively a commercial project.

FILE PHOTO: Vladimir Putin is sworn as Russian President during an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin also said that Russia would still export some gas via Ukraine.