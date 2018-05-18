FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin says will fight for Nord Stream 2 pipeline project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would fight to ensure the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project goes ahead.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said that U.S. President Donald Trump was a good businessman who used his stance on Nord Stream to promote sales of liquefied natural gas to Europe from the United States.

The United States opposes the planned Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that would connect Russia and Germany, believing it would undermine Europe’s energy security.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Susan Fenton

