Putin says will fight for Nord Stream 2 pipeline project

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would fight to ensure the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project goes ahead.
Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin said that U.S. President Donald Trump was a good businessman who used his stance on Nord Stream to promote sales of liquefied natural gas to Europe from the United States.
The United States opposes the planned Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that would connect Russia and Germany, believing it would undermine Europe’s energy security.
