FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 7, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

German government confirms Merkel to meet Putin in Sochi on May 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for the German government on Monday confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Sochi on May 18 to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the "Women's Union" of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Frankfurt, Germany, May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The spokeswoman’s confirmation of the meeting came after she had initially denied to confirm or deny during a regular government news conference a report by Russia’s RIA news agency which cited a Kremlin aide as saying Merkel and Putin would meet.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.