MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his German counterpart Angela Merkel discussed the Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline to Germany and the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and in Libya, the Kremlin said in a statement.