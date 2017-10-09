FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on October 12: agencies
#Technology News
October 9, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 10 days ago

Putin to meet Siemens, other German executives on October 12: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Saudi Arabia's King Salman (not in the picture) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a representative of Siemens along with businessmen from other German firms on Thursday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

Siemens said earlier this year it was reviewing aspects of its dealings with Russia after four of its power-generating turbines were delivered to Crimea, which is subject to European sanctions on technology supplies after Russia annexed the area.

“This meeting is being arranged on the initiative of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy,” Ushakov told a news briefing with reporters, the TASS news agency said. The meeting will take place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Around 20 representatives of big German firms working on the Russian market, including Siemens and Nord Stream, will take part in the meeting, TASS said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

