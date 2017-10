MOSCOW (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday he was unhappy about the state of relations between Moscow and Berlin and that ties needed to be improved.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 25 October 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

Steinmeier, who made the comments at the start of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow, was expected to hold a joint news conference with Putin later on Wednesday.