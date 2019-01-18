Russia says Putin has allowed German experts to monitor Kerch Strait

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (3rd L) attends a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow, Russia January 18, 2019. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had agreed to a proposal by German Chancellor Angela Merkel for German experts to monitor the Kerch Strait near Crimea.

Lavrov said Putin had agreed to the request a month ago, but that the Germans had still not arrived.

In November, Russia detained three Ukrainian navy vessels and their crews in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait, fuelling tensions between the two countries.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.