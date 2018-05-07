Russia's Medvedev nominates Mutko as deputy PM overseeing construction

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev put forward Vitaly Mutko as a deputy prime minister overseeing construction as he presented his nominations to form a new government at a televised meeting in parliament on Monday.

Medvedev, prime minister since 2012, resigned on Monday along with the government in line with standard procedure following Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a fourth term as president.

Mutko was one of a number of deputy prime ministers in the outgoing government and was responsible for overseeing sport at a time when Russian sports have been dogged by scandal.

Medvedev tapped Olga Golodets as the deputy prime minister overseeing sports, the Interfax news agency reported.