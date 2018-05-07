FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 7, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Medvedev nominates Mutko as deputy PM overseeing construction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev put forward Vitaly Mutko as a deputy prime minister overseeing construction as he presented his nominations to form a new government at a televised meeting in parliament on Monday.

Medvedev, prime minister since 2012, resigned on Monday along with the government in line with standard procedure following Vladimir Putin’s inauguration for a fourth term as president.

Mutko was one of a number of deputy prime ministers in the outgoing government and was responsible for overseeing sport at a time when Russian sports have been dogged by scandal.

Medvedev tapped Olga Golodets as the deputy prime minister overseeing sports, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.