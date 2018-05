MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Friday proposed Sergei Lavrov remain in his post as foreign minister, a live stream on state television showed.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali in Moscow, Russia April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo