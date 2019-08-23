Russia's agriculture ministry: premature to privatize state grain trader: RBC

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s agriculture ministry believes that it would be premature to privatize the state’s stake in grain trader United Grain Company, the RBC daily reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source at the ministry.

Russian state-controlled bank VTB (VTBR.MM), which has a stake of 50% minus one share in the trader, asked the government to consider privatising a 25% stake in United Grain Company, Reuters reported earlier on Friday. [nL5N25H4HR]