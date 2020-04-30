Russia's VTB sells half its grain business to two Russian firms

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB sold half its Russian grain business, consolidated in Demetra Holding, to two little known Russian firms earlier in April for an undisclosed sum, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The state-controlled bank became the largest operator of Russia’s grain export infrastructure and a major grain trader after a series of acquisitions in 2019. It has said it planned to expand its grain business further and then exit.

Agronova, which develops farm projects in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, owns a stake of 25%, while Marathon Group, an investment firm, has a stake of 24.99%, VTB said.

VTB kept shareholder and operational control of the business, it added.

“We plan to develop Demetra Holding’s business together with professional partners aimed at improving the competitiveness of Russian grain on international markets,” Vitaly Sergeichuk, deputy head of VTB’s client relations department in market regions, said in the statement.

“The experience of cooperation between VTB and our partners in other projects creates good prerequisites for a new stage of growth of the holding’s business,” he added.