March 7, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Several killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Chechnya: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - At least five people were killed when a Russian security services helicopter crashed in Russia’s Chechnya region, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The agency had initially reported there were seven dead, but later said at least five were killed. Russian news agencies said there were a total of nine people on board.

Chechnya has been the scene of an Islamist insurgency, with sporadic clashes between rebels and security forces. The violence has though subsided in the past few years.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Catherine Evans

