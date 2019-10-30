Lukoil to sign $10 billion oil supply contract with Hungary's Mol

FILE PHOTO: Lukoil company logo is pictured on a helmet at the Filanovskogo platform in Caspian Sea, Russia October 16, 2018. Picture taken October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil will sign a contract worth $10 billion to supply oil to Hungarian energy company MOL, Lukoil Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov said on Wednesday.

Alekperov said the contract envisages supplies of around 4 million tonnes of oil over the next five years.

Separately in Budapest, Nikolai Tokarev, the head of Russian state pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), said the state company fully paid Hungary compensation for contaminated Russian oil.

Transneft is expected to reach an agreement on compensation for tainted oil with Kazakhstan’s Kaztransoil on Thursday and also hold talks on the subject with Russia’s oil giant Rosneft and Russia’s neighboring country Belarus.