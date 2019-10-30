PM Orban says joining TurkStream gas pipeline 'the sooner the better' for Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a news conference following their talks in Budapest, Hungary, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Joining the TurkStream gas pipeline is a priority for Hungary, as it would open up an alternative supply route for Russian gas, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

“TurkStream is a preference (for us), the sooner we can join the better,” Orban told a joint news conference with Putin.

TurkStream, which will run from Turkey via Bulgaria to Serbia and Hungary, would open up an additional gas delivery route to Hungary, which is reliant on Russian gas shipments via the Ukraine now.