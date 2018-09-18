Russia to start building two nuclear reactors in Hungary soon: Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian state atomic energy firm Rosatom would start the construction of two new reactors at the Paks power nuclear plant in Hungary soon.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 18, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Hungary plans to expand its Paks nuclear power plant and build two Russian VVER 1200 reactors.

Putin made the comments standing beside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban following talks in Moscow. Orban told reporters that they had agreed on gas supplies for 2020.