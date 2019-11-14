Putin: Russia to deliver S-400 missiles to India as planned

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sideline of the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russia plans to deliver S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India on schedule, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

India agreed to buy the S-400 system from Russia last year despite U.S. warnings the purchase could trigger sanctions against it. India said it needed the weapons to bolster its defenses against China.

“As far as the S-400 deliveries are concerned, everything is going according to plan. Our Indian colleagues have not asked to speed anything up, it’s all going fine,” Putin told reporters at a summit of BRICS countries in Brazil.