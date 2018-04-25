FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 7:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia says expects to sign deal with India on S-400 missiles sale: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that it expected to sign a deal with India this year on the sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles, the Interfax news agency reported.

It cited Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation as saying that all the technical aspects of the contract had been agreed and a price just needed to be decided.

“I think that in the current year we will sign the corresponding contract document,” Interfax quoted Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, as saying.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Andrew Osborn

