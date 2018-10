MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia signed a deal with India to supply five regiments of S-400 anti-aircraft missiles to India, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a presentation of a joint statement after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The contract was signed during President Vladimir Putin’s trip to India. Ahead of the visit, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the missile deal would be worth more than $5 billion.