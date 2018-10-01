Russia's Putin to discuss military cooperation on India visit: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will discuss military cooperation with India when he visits the country this week, the Kremlin said on Monday, without specifying whether the possible sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles was on the agenda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa July 26, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked whether Putin would discuss a possible S-400 deal, confirmed that military cooperation was on the agenda but said he could provide no further detail.

Russia said in April it expected to sign a deal with India this year on the sale of the S-400.