FILE PHOTO: The logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is pictured on its corporate office building in New Delhi, India, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - India’s GAIL (GAIL.NS) is looking to acquire a minority stake in the Arctic LNG-2 project led by Russian gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM), the Vedomosti business daily reported on Wednesday, citing India’s oil minister.

GAIL is holding talks with Novatek, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying.