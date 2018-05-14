FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Putin, India's Modi to meet for talks in Sochi on May 21: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet for talks in the southern Russian city of Sochi on May 21, the Kremlin said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at the plenary session during the BRICS Business Forum at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; editing by John Stonestreet

