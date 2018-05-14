Russia's Putin, India's Modi to meet for talks in Sochi on May 21: Ifax
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet for talks in the southern Russian city of Sochi on May 21, the Kremlin said on Monday.
FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive at the plenary session during the BRICS Business Forum at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool
