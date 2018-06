MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday he expected inflation to stand at between 2.7 and 3.2 percent at the end of 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin reacts as he attends a session of the Gaidar Forum 2018 "Russia and the World: values and virtues" in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Russia’s gross domestic product was expected to rise by between 1.6 and 2.1 percent in 2018, Oreshkin said.