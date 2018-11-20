World News
November 20, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin accuses U.S. senators of trying to meddle in Interpol election

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in St. Petersburg, Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a statement by a group of U.S. senators opposing the election of a Russian candidate to head international police organization Interpol amounted to election meddling.

Interpol is due to elect a new head on Nov. 21 and four U.S. senators, including Marco Rubio, published a joint statement on Monday urging the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to oppose the candidacy of Russia’s Alexander Prokopchuk.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call: “... This is probably a certain kind of interference in the electoral process of an international organization.”

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.