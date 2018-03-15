FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Russian sovereign wealth fund invests in InterRAO share offering: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) took part in a share placement by Russian state power-generation and utility firm InterRAO, two sources close to the deal, which was completed on Thursday, told Reuters.

RDIF has not immediately replied to a Reuters request for comment. InterRAO said it was up to share-placement participants to disclose their investments in the deal.

InterRAO said on Thursday it raised around 4.15 billion roubles ($72.73 million) by selling 1.2 billion of existing shares via an accelerated book building.

($1 = 57.0637 roubles)

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

