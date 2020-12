FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran is interested in investments by Russian oil companies, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Monday.

Zanganeh also said Iran and Russia will increase cooperation in the energy sphere to offset the impact of sanctions, Interfax news agency reported.