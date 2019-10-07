Kremlin says detention of Russian journalist in Iran unacceptable

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped that Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik who was detained in Tehran last week would be released by Iran soon.

“We view negatively detentions of Russian journalists and consider them unacceptable. We hope that in the very near future she will be released and the Russian side will get the necessary explanations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Friday over Yuzik’s detention.