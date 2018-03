MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil companies could sign contracts with Iran by March 21 that would allow them to work on Iranian oilfields, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Novak also said Iran was ready to supply crude oil to Russia but that would depend on future agreements with the buyers of the oil.