MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia and Iran could extend a bilateral deal on oil supplies for five years when it runs out at the end of the year, the TASS news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit in Santa Cruz, Bolivia November 23, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado/File Photo

“It has been extended for the year, but in general, we think it should be extended for five years,” Novak was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.