August 25, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran resumes talks with Russia to build new nuclear power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Iran has resumed talks with Russia to build a new nuclear power plant capable of generating up to 3,000 megawatts of electricity, energy minister Reza Ardakanian said Saturday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The Islamic Republic currently has the capacity to produce 1,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity, Tasnim reported.

Iran already runs one Russian-built nuclear reactor at Bushehr, its first. Russia signed a deal with Iran in 2014 to build up to eight more reactors in the country.

The United States in May pulled out of a deal between Tehran and major powers to limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran in August.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh in Geneva; Editing by Ros Russell

