July 13, 2018 / 9:27 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Iran will leave Syria, Iraq only if Baghdad, Damascus want it, aide to Khamenei says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A top aide to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Iran would immediately withdraw its “military advisers” from Syria and Iraq only if their governments wanted it to.

FILE PHOTO - Ali Akbar Velayati (R), Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top advisor on international affairs, talks with Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem during a conference under "The World Federation of Resistance scholars" on the subject of "resistance to liberate, terrorism to destroy" in Beirut May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

“Iran and Russia’s presence in Syria will continue to protect the country against terrorist groups and America’s aggression ... We will immediately leave if Iraqi and Syrian governments want it, not because of Israel and America’s pressure,” said Ali Akbar Velayati in a conference in Moscow.

Iran and Russia back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Larry King

