FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak discussed trade ties and investment cooperation with his Iranian counterpart Reza Ardakanian by telephone on Friday, Russia’s energy ministry said.

The ministry added that they had discussed cooperation in the energy, agricultural and transport sectors.