Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Syria and Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the conflict in Syria and the Iran nuclear deal in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The two sides exchanged views on a range of international issues, including the Syrian peace process in the context of the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in Sochi, as well as the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.