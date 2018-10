MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed energy cooperation in a telephone call on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues, the ministry said.