Iraq open to business, including with Rosneft, foreign minister says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Baghdad is open to business with any company interested in supporting the country, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jafari said in Moscow on Wednesday, answering a question about the activities of Russia’s Rosneft in the region.

“We are not closing doors for any company, which wants to help us,” he told a news conference, responding to a question about a report in Russian media that Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft, may visit Iraq.

Rosneft has contracts in the region of Kurdistan where a controversial independence referendum has sparked tensions with Baghdad.