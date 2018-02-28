FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 8:37 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Iraq open to business, including with Rosneft, foreign minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Baghdad is open to business with any company interested in supporting the country, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jafari said in Moscow on Wednesday, answering a question about the activities of Russia’s Rosneft in the region.

“We are not closing doors for any company, which wants to help us,” he told a news conference, responding to a question about a report in Russian media that Igor Sechin, the head of oil giant Rosneft, may visit Iraq.

Rosneft has contracts in the region of Kurdistan where a controversial independence referendum has sparked tensions with Baghdad.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Polina Ivanova

