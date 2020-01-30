Russia frees U.S.-Israeli woman after Putin pardon: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Thursday freed a U.S.-Israeli woman who was jailed on drug charges after President Vladimir Putin granted her a pardon, the RIA news agency cited the Federal Prison Service as saying.

Naama Issachar’s release came ahead of talks in Moscow on Thursday between Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who flew in from Washington to pass on details of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Israel had called on Russia to release New Jersey-born Issachar and her family had called her sentence disproportionate.

She was jailed for seven and a half years after being arrested last April when police found nine grams of cannabis in her bags during a stopover at a Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel.

Netanyahu welcomed Putin’s move to pardon the 26-year-old and said he would meet her on Thursday.