July 4, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Putin plans to meet Israel's Netanyahu, Emir of Qatar during World Cup: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week and will also meet the Emir of Qatar if he travels to Moscow to see a World Cup match, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Russia is currently hosting the soccer World Cup, which ends on July 15.

“They (the meetings) are generally being prepared and will be held if the guests come here on planned trips to see World Cup matches,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Tuesday he would meet Putin in Moscow on July 11.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
