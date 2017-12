ANKARA (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey agree that a U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is destabilizing the situation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Members of the Russian delegation, led by President Vladimir Putin (C), meet with the Turkish delegation in Ankara, Turkey December 11, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via REUTERS

Speaking in Ankara alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Putin also said Russia hoped to sign credit agreements for the defense industry with Turkey in the near future.