Russian online cinema ivi picks banks for U.S. IPO: sources

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian online cinema ivi has picked up Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan along with Russia’s VTB and Alfabank to arrange its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, two financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

A third source said that Bank of America was among the arrangers chosen by ivi. The company is actively preparing for the placement but the deal is more likely to be held next year, the first two source said.

Ivi declined to comment.